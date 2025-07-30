The -13.88% Decline of Beam Therapeutics Inc’s (BEAM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BEAM stock has gone down by -4.58%, with a monthly gain of 24.31% and a quarterly surge of 7.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.89% for Beam Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for BEAM’s stock, with a -7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BEAM is 89.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEAM on July 30, 2025 was 2.12M shares.

BEAM stock’s latest price update

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)’s stock price has soared by 6.10% in relation to previous closing price of $19.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEAM, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.76. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -36.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Simon Amy, who sold 876 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Simon Amy now owns 64,864 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $17,625 using the latest closing price.

Simon Amy, the Chief Medical Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sold 374 shares at $16.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Simon Amy is holding 65,740 shares at $6,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.77% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -6.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -38.04%, with -27.41% for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-383.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.