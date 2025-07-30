TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.59%relation to previous closing price of $35.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held, Monday, August 4, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss results for the second quarter of 2025 and provide a business outlook for the remainder of 2025. Michael S.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TGTX is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TGTX is 142.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.90% of that float. The average trading volume for TGTX on July 30, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

The stock of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has seen a -2.66% decrease in the past week, with a 1.69% rise in the past month, and a -16.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for TGTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for TGTX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TGTX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.19. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw 77.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Echelard Yann, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $36.94 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Echelard Yann now owns 228,816 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $369,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 19.70%, with 7.60% for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $49.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.