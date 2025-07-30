Textron Inc (TXT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.68x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TXT is 177.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of TXT was 1.56M shares.

TXT stock’s latest price update

Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53% compared to its previous closing price of $78.56. However, the company has seen a -9.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation Defense LLC is offering the Beechcraft M-346N jet as a “ready-now” solution the U.S. Navy UJTS program.

TXT’s Market Performance

Textron Inc (TXT) has experienced a -9.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.74% drop in the past month, and a 12.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for TXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.90% for TXT’s stock, with a 0.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $88 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXT reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for TXT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TXT, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

TXT Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.04. In addition, Textron Inc saw -14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from Duffy Julie G, who sold 28,543 shares at the price of $79.37 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Duffy Julie G now owns 37,624 shares of Textron Inc, valued at $2,265,469 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 11.42%, with 4.87% for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Textron Inc (TXT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.