TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD) has seen a 15.97% increase in the past week, with a 12.47% gain in the past month, and a -43.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for XHLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.67% for XHLD’s stock, with a -45.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TEN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XHLD) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XHLD is 4.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XHLD on July 30, 2025 was 1.86M shares.

XHLD stock’s latest price update

TEN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XHLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.64% in relation to its previous close of $0.41. However, the company has experienced a 15.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-30 that LANGHORNE, Pa., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD) (“TEN Holdings” or the “Company”), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today announced the appointment of Virgilio D.

XHLD Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.10% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XHLD starting from Price David Richard, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Price David Richard now owns 20,000 shares of TEN Holdings Inc, valued at $4,932 using the latest closing price.

Price David Richard, the Director of TEN Holdings Inc, purchased 3,000 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Price David Richard is holding 7,000 shares at $3,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XHLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.25% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for TEN Holdings Inc stands at -2.33%. The total capital return value is set at -1.32%.

Based on TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.