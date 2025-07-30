Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TNGX is 58.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 36.53% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of TNGX was 2.99M shares.

TNGX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) has increased by 0.39% when compared to last closing price of $6.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) points to a 61.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

TNGX’s Market Performance

TNGX’s stock has fallen by -5.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.56% and a quarterly rise of 376.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.07% for Tango Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for TNGX’s stock, with a 90.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on July 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TNGX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

TNGX Trading at 34.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +327.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw -33.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Barry Douglas, who sold 2,774 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Barry Douglas now owns 68,570 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,289 using the latest closing price.

Barry Douglas, the General Counsel of Tango Therapeutics Inc, sold 2,556 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that Barry Douglas is holding 66,014 shares at $8,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.56% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.61%. Equity return is now at value -61.35%, with -38.87% for asset returns.

Based on Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-143.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.