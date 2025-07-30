Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66x compared to its average ratio. SYF has 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SYF is 370.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYF on July 30, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

SYF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has decreased by -2.15% when compared to last closing price of $72.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. pymnts.com reported 2025-07-25 that To say that Synchrony Financial double-clicked on new partnerships and BNPL in its earnings call Tuesday (July 22) is an understatement. Because in fact, it triple-clicked.

SYF’s Market Performance

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a 0.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.72% gain in the past month and a 36.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for SYF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for SYF’s stock, with a 16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $100 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYF, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SYF Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.44. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 41.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Howse Curtis, who sold 11,380 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, Howse Curtis now owns 108,062 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $739,700 using the latest closing price.

NAYLOR JEFFREY G, the Director of Synchrony Financial, sold 10,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that NAYLOR JEFFREY G is holding 78,570 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 20.23%, with 2.73% for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.