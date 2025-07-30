Super X AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Super X AI Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SUPX) has increased by 41.90% when compared to last closing price of $11.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 53.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-08 that SINGAPORE, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Super X AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX) (the “Company” or “SuperX”), formerly known as Junee Limited, today announced the appointment of Kenny Sng as its Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”), effective July 1, 2025, marking a pivotal step in its transformation into a one-stop AI infrastructure solutions provider. With a strong background in enterprise technology, data center engineering, and strategic innovation, Kenny Sng brings over two decades of experience leading high-impact teams across Asia as the CTO of Intel Singapore & Malaysia.

Is It Worth Investing in Super X AI Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SUPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SUPX is at -5.35.

The public float for SUPX is 12.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPX on July 30, 2025 was 69.55K shares.

SUPX’s Market Performance

SUPX’s stock has seen a 53.52% increase for the week, with a 61.64% rise in the past month and a 54.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for Super X AI Technology Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.94% for SUPX’s stock, with a 126.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPX Trading at 53.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +59.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPX rose by +53.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Super X AI Technology Ltd saw 198.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.54% for the present operating margin
  • 0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Super X AI Technology Ltd stands at -3.4%. The total capital return value is set at -1.65%.

Based on Super X AI Technology Ltd (SUPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 104.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super X AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

  • Tags: NASDAQ:SUPX, Super X AI Technology Ltd, SUPX, SUPX stock

Most Popular

Related Posts

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

favicon-nh
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.