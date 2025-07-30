Super X AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Super X AI Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SUPX) has increased by 41.90% when compared to last closing price of $11.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 53.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-08 that SINGAPORE, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Super X AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX) (the “Company” or “SuperX”), formerly known as Junee Limited, today announced the appointment of Kenny Sng as its Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”), effective July 1, 2025, marking a pivotal step in its transformation into a one-stop AI infrastructure solutions provider. With a strong background in enterprise technology, data center engineering, and strategic innovation, Kenny Sng brings over two decades of experience leading high-impact teams across Asia as the CTO of Intel Singapore & Malaysia.

Is It Worth Investing in Super X AI Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SUPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SUPX is at -5.35.

The public float for SUPX is 12.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPX on July 30, 2025 was 69.55K shares.

SUPX’s Market Performance

SUPX’s stock has seen a 53.52% increase for the week, with a 61.64% rise in the past month and a 54.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for Super X AI Technology Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.94% for SUPX’s stock, with a 126.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPX Trading at 53.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +59.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPX rose by +53.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Super X AI Technology Ltd saw 198.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Super X AI Technology Ltd stands at -3.4%. The total capital return value is set at -1.65%.

Based on Super X AI Technology Ltd (SUPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 104.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super X AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.