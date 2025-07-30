Stak Inc (STAK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Stak Inc (NASDAQ: STAK) has increased by 2.70% when compared to last closing price of $1.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-23 that CHANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — STAK Inc. (the “Company” or “STAK”) (Nasdaq: STAK), a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024. Mr. Chuanbo Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAK, commented, “Driven by rising market demand and our strategic focus on higher-margin, specialized oilfield vehicles, the first half of fiscal year 2025 recorded a solid performance for our company, reflecting both operational and strategic progress.

Is It Worth Investing in Stak Inc (NASDAQ: STAK) Right Now?

Stak Inc (NASDAQ: STAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for STAK is 1.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume for STAK on July 30, 2025 was 551.82K shares.

STAK’s Market Performance

STAK’s stock has seen a -9.46% decrease for the week, with a -3.36% drop in the past month and a -27.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.29% for Stak Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for STAK’s stock, with a -28.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STAK Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for STAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stak Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 25.20%, with 10.80% for asset returns.

Based on Stak Inc (STAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stak Inc (STAK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.