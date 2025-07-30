SOS Limited ADR’s (SOS) Stock: A -61.29% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has gone down by -63.99% for the week, with a -55.85% drop in the past month and a -40.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.36% for SOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.29% for SOS’s stock, with a -61.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOS is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of SOS on July 30, 2025 was 45.74K shares.

SOS stock’s latest price update

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS)’s stock price has plunge by -53.67%relation to previous closing price of $6.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -63.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that QINGDAO, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), a multifaceted company that engages in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations and commodity trading, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,142,855 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue and sell unregistered Warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,285,710 ADSs.

SOS Trading at -57.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -56.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS fell by -65.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, SOS Limited ADR saw -78.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited ADR stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -3.14%, with -2.82% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 22.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.