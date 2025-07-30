Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGI is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SGI is 200.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGI on July 30, 2025 was 2.74M shares.

SGI stock’s latest price update

Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.98% in comparison to its previous close of $74.78, however, the company has experienced a -2.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Somnigroup International (SGI) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

SGI’s Market Performance

Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) has seen a -2.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.58% gain in the past month and a 20.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for SGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.82% for SGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SGI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SGI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on March 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

SGI Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGI fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.71. In addition, Somnigroup International Inc saw 43.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGI starting from BUSTER H CLIFFORD III, who sold 22,092 shares at the price of $65.80 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, BUSTER H CLIFFORD III now owns 286,155 shares of Somnigroup International Inc, valued at $1,453,543 using the latest closing price.

MONTGOMERY DAVID, the EVP Global Business Strategy of Somnigroup International Inc, sold 76,008 shares at $65.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that MONTGOMERY DAVID is holding 883,839 shares at $4,991,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Somnigroup International Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 17.92%, with 3.45% for asset returns.

Based on Somnigroup International Inc (SGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $804.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.