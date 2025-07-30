Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has decreased by -12.07% when compared to last closing price of $8.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Sleep Number (SNBR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Right Now?

SNBR has 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNBR is 18.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNBR on July 30, 2025 was 641.41K shares.

SNBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has seen a -20.01% decrease in the past week, with a 6.22% rise in the past month, and a -5.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for SNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.29% for SNBR’s stock, with a -37.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNBR reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SNBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNBR, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

SNBR Trading at -13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR fell by -21.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Sleep Number Corp saw -33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Eyler Phillip, the Director of Sleep Number Corp, purchased 8,300 shares at $9.03 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Eyler Phillip is holding 20,972 shares at $74,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corp stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%.

Based on Sleep Number Corp (SNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $88.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 112.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.