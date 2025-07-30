Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 9.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SGN is 3.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGN on July 30, 2025 was 6.63M shares.

SGN stock’s latest price update

Signing Day Sports Inc (AMEX: SGN)’s stock price has soared by 5.26% in relation to previous closing price of $1.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-11 that SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform dedicated to improving the recruiting process for high school athletes and college coaches, today announced the confidential submission with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) by BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc., a newly created Delaware corporation (“BlockchAIn”).

SGN’s Market Performance

Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN) has experienced a -19.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 52.38% rise in the past month, and a 178.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.32% for SGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for SGN’s stock, with a -50.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGN Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +53.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGN fell by -19.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6425. In addition, Signing Day Sports Inc saw -82.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.02% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Signing Day Sports Inc stands at -13.36%. The total capital return value is set at 13.25%.

Based on Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN), the company’s capital structure generated -0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -24.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.