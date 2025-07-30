Should You Invest in Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) Now?

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TS is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TS is 489.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for TS on July 30, 2025 was 1.52M shares.

TS stock’s latest price update

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94% compared to its previous closing price of $38.15. However, the company has seen a -2.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-18 that LUXEMBOURG, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”, or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s controlling shareholder, San Faustin S.A. (“San Faustin”), has notified the Company that, as a result of Tenaris’s open market repurchases of own shares under its share buyback program publicly announced on May 27, 2025, San Faustin has passively crossed a voting rights threshold triggering a notice requirement under the Luxembourg Transparency Law.

TS’s Market Performance

TS’s stock has fallen by -2.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.04% and a quarterly rise of 12.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Tenaris S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for TS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TS, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

TS Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.97. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 10.43%, with 8.55% for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.