Should You Invest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Now?

The 36-month beta value for TSHA is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TSHA is 213.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.60% of that float. The average trading volume for TSHA on July 30, 2025 was 3.89M shares.

TSHA stock’s latest price update

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s stock price has increased by 7.82% compared to its previous closing price of $2.62. However, the company has seen a 5.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-16 that Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

TSHA’s Market Performance

TSHA’s stock has risen by 5.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.29% and a quarterly rise of 55.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.87% for TSHA stock, with a simple moving average of 38.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TSHA, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

TSHA Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc saw 22.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchased 750,000 shares at the price of $2.75 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 2,841,704 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, valued at $2,062,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.26% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stands at -12.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.76%. Equity return is now at value -159.34%, with -59.56% for asset returns.

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1639.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-87.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 75.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.