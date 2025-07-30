Should You Invest in MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Now?

The 36-month beta value for MXL is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MXL is 80.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.89% of that float. The average trading volume for MXL on July 30, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

MXL stock’s latest price update

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL)’s stock price has plunge by 3.41%relation to previous closing price of $16.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear announces participation at upcoming financial conferences in the third quarter of 2025.

MXL’s Market Performance

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has seen a 12.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.42% gain in the past month and a 70.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for MXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.46% for MXL’s stock, with a 16.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on November 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 01st, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to MXL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

MXL Trading at 26.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, MaxLinear Inc saw 23.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from Tewksbury Ted L III, who sold 6,071 shares at the price of $10.40 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Tewksbury Ted L III now owns 74,995 shares of MaxLinear Inc, valued at $63,154 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.47% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc stands at -0.56%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -37.97%, with -22.86% for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-173.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.