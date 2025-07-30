Should You Invest in Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Now?

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EQR is 376.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for EQR on July 30, 2025 was 1.95M shares.

EQR stock’s latest price update

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.44% compared to its previous closing price of $67.78. However, the company has seen a -3.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Equity Residential (EQR) for the quarter ended June 2025 by going beyond Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR’s stock has fallen by -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.02% and a quarterly drop of -4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Equity Residential Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $75 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

EQR Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.03. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw -6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from Carraway Catherine, who sold 1,007 shares at the price of $70.55 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Carraway Catherine now owns 12,746 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $71,044 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.01%, with 4.93% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.