Should You Invest in Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Now?

The 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COLD is 284.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume for COLD on July 30, 2025 was 3.35M shares.

COLD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) has increased by 2.40% when compared to last closing price of $16.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-12 that Tariff risks are underappreciated by the market; persistently high tariffs could weigh on economic growth, and investor complacency is unwarranted. Slowing population growth and deportations threaten U.S. economic expansion, especially in labor-dependent sectors, as immigration is key to workforce and consumption growth. Utility-scale renewables remain resilient despite policy headwinds, with cost competitiveness and strong demand from major tech firms supporting continued growth.

COLD’s Market Performance

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has seen a -1.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.48% decline in the past month and a -17.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for COLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for COLD stock, with a simple moving average of -19.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to COLD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

COLD Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.51. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw -42.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Chappelle George F. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust Inc, purchased 110,000 shares at $17.99 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Chappelle George F. Jr. is holding 110,000 shares at $1,978,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -3.56%, with -1.54% for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $392.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.