Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ST is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ST is 144.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ST on July 30, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST stock saw an increase of 1.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.48% and a quarterly increase of 52.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for ST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

ST Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.97. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc saw -12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from TEICH ANDREW C, who purchased 9,925 shares at the price of $25.19 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, TEICH ANDREW C now owns 41,117 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, valued at $250,011 using the latest closing price.

Stott David K, the SVP, General Counsel of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, sold 6,330 shares at $33.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Stott David K is holding 27,191 shares at $212,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 4.20%, with 1.65% for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $456.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.