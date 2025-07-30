SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS): A Technical Analysis

SLS has 36-month beta value of 2.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SLS is 97.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLS on July 30, 2025 was 3.08M shares.

SLS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) has dropped by -5.06% compared to previous close of $1.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-07 that NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced the addition of Linghua Wang, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Wang is a widely respected leader in cancer research and translational science, and she joins the Company’s SAB shortly after the appointments of Philip C. Amrein, MD, and Dr. Alex Kentsis, MD, PhD.

SLS’s Market Performance

SLS’s stock has fallen by -8.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.33% and a quarterly rise of 19.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.91% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.90% for SLS’s stock, with a 25.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SLS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SLS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on July 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SLS, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

SLS Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -22.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLS fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9182. In addition, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc saw 45.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLS starting from VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L now owns 20,400 shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc, valued at $14,800 using the latest closing price.

Wasman Jane, the Director of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that Wasman Jane is holding 30,400 shares at $33,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLS

The total capital return value is set at -1.0%. Equity return is now at value -144.90%, with -91.36% for asset returns.

Based on SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -38.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-30.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.