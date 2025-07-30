Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is above average at 112.84x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SE is 538.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SE on July 30, 2025 was 4.30M shares.

SE stock’s latest price update

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.17%relation to previous closing price of $160.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its second quarter 2025 results before the U.S. market opens on August 12, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time. The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website. Details of the webcast are as follows: Date and time: 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 12, 2025 7:30 PM Singapore / Hong K.

SE’s Market Performance

SE’s stock has risen by 3.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.72% and a quarterly rise of 23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Sea Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.13% for SE’s stock, with a 24.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SE, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

SE Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.59. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw 150.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 11.13%, with 4.05% for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 37.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.