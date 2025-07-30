Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Stock Experiences -6.81% Monthly Change

In the past week, SMG stock has gone down by -12.29%, with a monthly decline of -6.81% and a quarterly surge of 14.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.78% for SMG’s stock, with a -7.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is above average at 122.74x. The 36-month beta value for SMG is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SMG is 43.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.58% of that float. The average trading volume of SMG on July 30, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

SMG stock’s latest price update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.42% in comparison to its previous close of $67.86, however, the company has experienced a -12.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Scotts (SMG) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $71 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMG reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for SMG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SMG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

SMG Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.15. In addition, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw -12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $52.87 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. now owns 13,344,274 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,321,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%.

Based on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -12.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $215.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.