Sanofi ADR (SNY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61x compared to its average ratio. SNY has 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNY is 2.44B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNY on July 30, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

SNY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has plunged by -0.26% when compared to previous closing price of $49.48, but the company has seen a 1.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-07-28 that The European Union’s trade deal with the United States could cost the pharmaceutical industry between $13 billion and $19 billion as branded medicines become subject to a tariff of 15%, analysts said on Monday.

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has seen a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.13% gain in the past month and a -6.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for SNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNY stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SNY by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SNY in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $65 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNY reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to SNY, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

SNY Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.91. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 7.34%, with 4.29% for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 97.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.