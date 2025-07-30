Sabre Corp’s (SABR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sabre Corp (SABR) has seen a -2.50% decrease in the past week, with a -1.89% drop in the past month, and a 23.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for SABR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for SABR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SABR is 357.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SABR on July 30, 2025 was 5.34M shares.

SABR stock’s latest price update

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.58% in relation to its previous close of $3.17. However, the company has experienced a -2.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace unites the world’s travel content in one platform to simplify operations and streamline travel selling SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Travel agencies are facing growing pressure from fragmented content systems that are increasing operational costs and making it harder to deliver a consistent customer experience. A new global study 1 commissioned by Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) reveals that more than 91% of agencies operate with four or more booking systems, and over half are managing seven or more – a sprawl that is directly impacting productivity, profitability, and agent satisfaction.

Analysts’ Opinion of SABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SABR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SABR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for SABR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SABR reach a price target of $6.10, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for SABR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to SABR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

SABR Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABR fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Sabre Corp saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABR starting from Paul Elaine, who sold 24,325 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, Paul Elaine now owns 29,729 shares of Sabre Corp, valued at $103,211 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabre Corp stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%.

Based on Sabre Corp (SABR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $365.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sabre Corp (SABR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.