Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA): A Technical Analysis

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74x compared to its average ratio. SBRA has 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SBRA is 233.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBRA on July 30, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

SBRA stock’s latest price update

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.00% compared to its previous closing price of $17.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SBRA #2Q25–Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2025 second quarter earnings release on August 4, 2025, after the close of trading. A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2025 second quarter results will be held on Tuesday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 888-880-4448. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 646-960-0572. The conference ID.

SBRA’s Market Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.55% decline in the past month and a 3.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for SBRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for SBRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBRA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.34. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from FOSTER MICHAEL J, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $18.22 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, FOSTER MICHAEL J now owns 64,725 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $200,376 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 5.15%, with 2.65% for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $412.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.