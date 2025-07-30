Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOC is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SOC is 74.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOC on July 30, 2025 was 2.96M shares.

SOC stock’s latest price update

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC)’s stock price has plunge by -2.65%relation to previous closing price of $29.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC): (1) between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to Sable’s May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the “SPO”). A class action has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 26, 2025.

SOC’s Market Performance

SOC’s stock has fallen by -3.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.75% and a quarterly rise of 43.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.28% for Sable Offshore Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.61% for SOC stock, with a simple moving average of 22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SOC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SOC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Sell” to SOC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

SOC Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +32.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOC fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.57. In addition, Sable Offshore Corp saw 77.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOC starting from Pilgrim Global ICAV, who sold 167,175 shares at the price of $21.98 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, Pilgrim Global ICAV now owns 9,933,394 shares of Sable Offshore Corp, valued at $3,674,506 using the latest closing price.

Pilgrim Global ICAV, the 10% Owner of Sable Offshore Corp, sold 143,806 shares at $25.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that Pilgrim Global ICAV is holding 10,100,569 shares at $3,648,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.87% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sable Offshore Corp stands at -0.6%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -200.53%, with -38.26% for asset returns.

Based on Sable Offshore Corp (SOC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-540.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 25.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 186.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.