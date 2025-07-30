Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Stock Showcases -8.37% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, RYAN stock has gone down by -8.65%, with a monthly decline of -11.28% and a quarterly plunge of -8.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.37% for RYAN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is above average at 8102.70x. The 36-month beta value for RYAN is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RYAN is 106.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume of RYAN on July 30, 2025 was 970.15K shares.

RYAN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has plunged by -8.39% when compared to previous closing price of $65.45, but the company has seen a -8.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Ryan Specialty (RYAN) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $81 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAN reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for RYAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RYAN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

RYAN Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.44. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from KATZ MARK STEPHEN, who sold 14,377 shares at the price of $65.84 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, KATZ MARK STEPHEN now owns 1,117 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, valued at $946,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.23%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $598.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.