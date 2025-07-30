Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX)’s stock price has increased by 0.57% compared to its previous closing price of $37.06. However, the company has seen a 3.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.22 per Class A ordinary share.

Is It Worth Investing in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is above average at 15.20x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RPRX is 332.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPRX on July 30, 2025 was 4.69M shares.

RPRX’s Market Performance

RPRX’s stock has seen a 3.24% increase for the week, with a 3.90% rise in the past month and a 14.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for Royalty Pharma plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for RPRX’s stock, with a 20.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RPRX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for RPRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPRX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RPRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to RPRX, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

RPRX Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPRX rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.11. In addition, Royalty Pharma plc saw 29.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.84% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Royalty Pharma plc stands at 0.48%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 16.57%, with 6.48% for asset returns.

Based on Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.29 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.