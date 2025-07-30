Ring Energy Inc (REI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81% compared to its previous closing price of $0.83. However, the company has seen a 3.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for REI is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REI is 159.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.01% of that float. The average trading volume for REI on July 30, 2025 was 3.73M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stock saw an increase of 3.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.45% and a quarterly increase of -11.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for Ring Energy Inc (REI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.22% for REI stock, with a simple moving average of -29.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REI reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $4.90. The rating they have provided for REI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

REI Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7877. In addition, Ring Energy Inc saw -57.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, who sold 2,486,027 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC now owns 20,509,300 shares of Ring Energy Inc, valued at $2,287,145 using the latest closing price.

Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC, the 10% Owner of Ring Energy Inc, sold 2,486,027 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC is holding 20,509,300 shares at $2,287,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 8.52%, with 4.92% for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $229.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ring Energy Inc (REI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.