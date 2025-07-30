Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) has seen a -22.13% decrease in the past week, with a 4.30% gain in the past month, and a -72.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for REVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.90% for REVB’s stock, with a -85.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REVB is -0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REVB is 1.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.70% of that float. On July 30, 2025, REVB’s average trading volume was 426.90K shares.

REVB stock’s latest price update

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.71% in comparison to its previous close of $2.69, however, the company has experienced a -22.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $REVB #AKI–Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, today announced dosing has been completed for the PRIME (PReconditioning IMmunostimulatory Evaluation) Phase 1b clinical study of escalating doses of intravenously administered Gemini in patients with Stage 3 and 4 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). As planned, a total of 5 cohorts were enrolled at 3 cl.

REVB Trading at -30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVB fell by -22.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Revelation Biosciences Inc saw -96.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-302.92% for the present operating margin

-0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Revelation Biosciences Inc stands at -534.38%. The total capital return value is set at -2.84%. Equity return is now at value -233.26%, with -154.33% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.