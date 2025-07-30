Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 71.11x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REZI is 140.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of REZI was 1.04M shares.

REZI stock’s latest price update

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI)’s stock price has plunge by 14.50%relation to previous closing price of $24.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that Separation Designed To Unlock Value and Enhance Operational Performance and Strategic Flexibility with Focused Business Models; Both Companies To Offer Distinct and Compelling Investment Profiles Tax-Free Spin-Off Expected To Be Completed in Second Half of 2026 Expects Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Will Be Above the High-End of its Second Quarter 2025 Outlook Company To Host Conference Call Today at 8:30 a.m. ET SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

REZI’s Market Performance

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has seen a 13.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.43% gain in the past month and a 68.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for REZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.09% for REZI’s stock, with a 31.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REZI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for REZI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to REZI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

REZI Trading at 25.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.21. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc saw 24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P., who purchased 4,477,919 shares at the price of $22.33 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P. now owns 10,232,420 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc, valued at $99,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Resideo Technologies Inc, sold 2,790 shares at $23.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 64,008 shares at $66,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 2.58%, with 1.08% for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $445.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.