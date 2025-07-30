Republic Services, Inc (RSG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) has decreased by -4.84% when compared to last closing price of $246.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Aaron Evans – Vice President of Investor Relations Brian M. DelGhiaccio – Executive VP & CFO Jon Vander Ark – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Bryan Nicholas Burgmeier – Citigroup Inc., Research Division David John Manthey – Robert W.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) is above average at 34.63x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RSG is 202.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RSG on July 30, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

RSG’s Market Performance

The stock of Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has seen a -3.77% decrease in the past week, with a -5.07% drop in the past month, and a -5.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for RSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for RSG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSG reach a price target of $270. The rating they have provided for RSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RSG, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

RSG Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.47. In addition, Republic Services, Inc saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Carlsen Elyse, who sold 235 shares at the price of $253.17 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Carlsen Elyse now owns 585 shares of Republic Services, Inc, valued at $59,495 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 18.41%, with 6.50% for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.77 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.