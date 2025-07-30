Real-Time Update: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen a -1.99% decrease in the past week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month, and a 4.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for HLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for HLX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.79x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HLX is 137.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HLX was 1.80M shares.

HLX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has surged by 2.40% when compared to previous closing price of $6.25, but the company has seen a -1.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that Helix Energy Solutions reported disappointing Q2/2025 results and lowered its full-year outlook for a second, consecutive quarter. In recent months, the near-term outlook for key markets like well intervention and shallow water abandonment has continued to deteriorate. Despite these headwinds, the company still expects to generate a very significant amount of free cash flow in the second half the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to HLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

HLX Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw -48.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Neikirk Kenneth English, who sold 83,991 shares at the price of $9.17 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, Neikirk Kenneth English now owns 104,549 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $770,197 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.27%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $253.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.