Real-Time Update: Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) has seen a 10.97% increase in the past week, with a 12.57% gain in the past month, and a 49.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for BBNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.32% for BBNX’s stock, with a 4.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BBNX is 33.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBNX on July 30, 2025 was 494.75K shares.

BBNX stock’s latest price update

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.80% compared to its previous closing price of $14.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and raised its full year guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBNX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BBNX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BBNX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBNX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BBNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BBNX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 30th of the current year.

BBNX Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Hopman Mark, the Chief Commercial Officer of Beta Bionics Inc, sold 868 shares at $17.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02 ’25, which means that Hopman Mark is holding 34,132 shares at $15,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.77% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beta Bionics Inc stands at -1.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -81.35%, with -42.17% for asset returns.

Based on Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-44.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.