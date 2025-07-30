Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR)’s stock price has soared by 13.58% in relation to previous closing price of $12.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Joe Mease – Vice President of Finance Melissa K. Cougle – Executive VP & CFO Stuart N.

Is It Worth Investing in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) Right Now?

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93x compared to its average ratio. RNGR has 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RNGR is 20.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNGR on July 30, 2025 was 208.59K shares.

RNGR’s Market Performance

RNGR stock saw an increase of 26.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.46% and a quarterly increase of 17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.45% for RNGR’s stock, with a 4.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNGR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RNGR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RNGR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNGR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for RNGR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RNGR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

RNGR Trading at 22.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNGR rose by +26.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, Ranger Energy Services Inc saw 30.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNGR starting from Agee Brett T., who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Agee Brett T. now owns 1,677,355 shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc, valued at $1,406,630 using the latest closing price.

Agee Brett T., the Director of Ranger Energy Services Inc, sold 13,343 shares at $14.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Agee Brett T. is holding 1,782,232 shares at $193,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranger Energy Services Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 8.34%, with 6.04% for asset returns.

Based on Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $72.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.