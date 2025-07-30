Range Resources Corp (RRC) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, RRC stock has gone up by 2.36%, with a monthly decline of -11.45% and a quarterly surge of 3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Range Resources Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.57% for RRC’s stock, with a -0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RRC is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RRC is 234.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.32% of that float. The average trading volume for RRC on July 30, 2025 was 2.85M shares.

RRC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has jumped by 2.62% compared to previous close of $35.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Patience is hard, but essential. I explain why I’m doubling down on energy despite market impatience, fading reserves, and slow-moving macro tailwinds. U.S. shale is nearing an inflection point. With Tier 1 reserves dwindling, select companies still offer decades of inventory, value, and solid yield. Energy isn’t a fast trade. It’s a long game. I highlight overlooked opportunities that reward those who wait, even when the headlines scream otherwise.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $42 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RRC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

RRC Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.45. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw 15.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Spiller Reginal, the Director of Range Resources Corp, sold 4,200 shares at $40.16 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Spiller Reginal is holding 13,663 shares at $168,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corp stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -1.7%. Equity return is now at value 11.99%, with 6.66% for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corp (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $727.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Range Resources Corp (RRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.