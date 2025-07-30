Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, QRVO stock has gone down by -3.56%, with a monthly gain of 0.98% and a quarterly surge of 32.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Qorvo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.29% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Right Now?

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 17 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for QRVO is 92.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on July 30, 2025 was 1.91M shares.

QRVO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has increased by 0.42% when compared to last closing price of $84.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO ) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants David Fullwood – Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Douglas DeLieto – Vice President of Investor Relations Frank P. Stewart – Senior VP & President of Advanced Cellular Grant A.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to QRVO, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

QRVO Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.55. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw -28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Chesley Philip, who sold 6,004 shares at the price of $78.49 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Chesley Philip now owns 28,558 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $471,254 using the latest closing price.

Chesley Philip, the SVP, High Performance Analog of Qorvo Inc, sold 5,371 shares at $78.50 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Chesley Philip is holding 21,277 shares at $421,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.60%, with 0.89% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.