PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.65% in relation to its previous close of $14.86. However, the company has experienced a -13.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025 to provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

PCT has 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PCT is 174.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCT on July 30, 2025 was 3.81M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a -13.14% decrease in the past week, with a 2.34% rise in the past month, and a 101.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for PCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.80% for PCT’s stock, with a 34.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for PCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to PCT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

PCT Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw 87.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC, who purchased 619,925 shares at the price of $8.06 back on Feb 06 ’25. After this action, SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC now owns 34,077,574 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $4,996,596 using the latest closing price.

SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of PureCycle Technologies Inc, purchased 4,264,393 shares at $4.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13 ’24, which means that SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC is holding 33,050,456 shares at $20,000,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.22% for the present operating margin

-52.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for PureCycle Technologies Inc stands at -123.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -67.71%, with -25.60% for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-197.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1845.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.