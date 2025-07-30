Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.05% in relation to its previous close of $59.4. However, the company has experienced a 6.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Pure Storage (PSTG) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Right Now?

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 159.77x compared to its average ratio. PSTG has 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PSTG is 308.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSTG on July 30, 2025 was 2.62M shares.

PSTG’s Market Performance

PSTG stock saw an increase of 6.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.17% and a quarterly increase of 30.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for PSTG’s stock, with a 6.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $76 based on the research report published on December 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PSTG, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

PSTG Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.81. In addition, Pure Storage Inc saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Storage Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 9.76%, with 3.44% for asset returns.

Based on Pure Storage Inc (PSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $285.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.