PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT)’s stock price has increased by 11.16% compared to its previous closing price of $44.34. However, the company has seen a 6.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-29 that The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Monday PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s PTCT SEPHIENCE (sepiapterin) for children and adult patients with phenylketonuria (PKU).

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) Right Now?

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57x compared to its average ratio. PTCT has 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PTCT is 75.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTCT on July 30, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

PTCT’s Market Performance

PTCT’s stock has seen a 6.25% increase for the week, with a -1.10% drop in the past month and a -0.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for PTC Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for PTCT’s stock, with a 4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTCT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PTCT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PTCT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $80 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTCT reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for PTCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTCT, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

PTCT Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTCT rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.84. In addition, PTC Therapeutics Inc saw 46.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTCT starting from Gravier Pierre, who sold 2,516 shares at the price of $49.46 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Gravier Pierre now owns 71,920 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc, valued at $124,441 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.35%.

Based on PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-120.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.