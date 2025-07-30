ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PUMP is 78.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.09% of that float. On July 30, 2025, PUMP’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

PUMP stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) has increased by 2.76% when compared to last closing price of $6.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Here’s a preview of what to expect from energy stocks CRK, CVI, PUMP, AM and AR ahead of their quarterly earnings reports, set to be released tomorrow.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP’s stock has risen by 11.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.20% and a quarterly rise of 20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for ProPetro Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.35% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUMP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PUMP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PUMP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

PUMP Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp saw -28.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Lawrence G Larry, who sold 10,137 shares at the price of $7.39 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Lawrence G Larry now owns 44,892 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp, valued at $74,912 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -16.24%, with -10.66% for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $50.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.