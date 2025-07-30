Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock Observes 7.30% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PCOR stock has gone up by 3.02%, with a monthly gain of 12.44% and a quarterly surge of 19.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Procore Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.42% for PCOR’s stock, with a 7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCOR is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PCOR is 110.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCOR on July 30, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

PCOR stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.44% in relation to its previous close of $76.64. However, the company has experienced a 3.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Procore Technologies (PCOR) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $91 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOR reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PCOR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PCOR, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PCOR Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.07. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Fu Howard, who sold 814 shares at the price of $74.35 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Fu Howard now owns 197,457 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $60,521 using the latest closing price.

Singer Benjamin C, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc, sold 1,390 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21 ’25, which means that Singer Benjamin C is holding 96,167 shares at $104,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -10.78%, with -6.69% for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -135.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-20.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.