Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG)'s stock price has plunge by -0.25%relation to previous closing price of $80.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Principal Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:PFG ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.19x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for PFG is 222.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.14M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG’s stock has seen a -0.01% decrease for the week, with a 1.26% rise in the past month and a 8.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for Principal Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for PFG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PFG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

PFG Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.54. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc saw -5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 9.70%, with 0.37% for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.