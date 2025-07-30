PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01x compared to its average ratio. PPG has 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PPG is 225.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPG on July 30, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

PPG stock’s latest price update

PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.53%relation to previous closing price of $113.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The headline numbers for PPG Industries (PPG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) has experienced a -2.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month, and a 9.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for PPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $126 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PPG, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

PPG Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.06. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc saw -10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, who sold 4,800 shares at the price of $118.35 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M now owns 35,833 shares of PPG Industries, Inc, valued at $568,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 18.47%, with 6.39% for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.