Pitanium Ltd (PTNM) Stock Records N/A Quarterly Movement

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 43.48% for PTNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -79.77% for PTNM’s stock, with a -79.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitanium Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pitanium Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNM) is above average at 24.00x,

The public float for PTNM is 3.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTNM on July 30, 2025 was 1.48M shares.

PTNM stock’s latest price update

Pitanium Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -25.42% compared to its previous closing price of $1.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -33.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-02 that HONG KONG, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pitanium Limited (Nasdaq: PTNM) (“Pitanium” or the “Company”), a company that retails its proprietary brand focusing on beauty and personal care products, announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 1,750,000 Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) at $4.00 per Class A Ordinary Share (the “Offering”).

PTNM Trading at -79.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.90%, as shares sank -81.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Stock Fundamentals for PTNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitanium Ltd stands at 0.12%.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pitanium Ltd (PTNM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.