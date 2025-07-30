Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56% compared to its previous closing price of $127.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-07-29 that Joe Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, joins CNBC’s “Halftime Report” to detail his latest portfolio moves.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is above average at 30.90x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PSX is 406.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSX on July 30, 2025 was 3.32M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a 1.78% increase in the past week, with a 7.68% rise in the past month, and a 21.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for PSX’s stock, with a 6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $134 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 16th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to PSX, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

PSX Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.37. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Sutherland Vanessa Allen, who sold 4,393 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Jul 08 ’25. After this action, Sutherland Vanessa Allen now owns 43,373 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $571,090 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 6.00%, with 2.25% for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.