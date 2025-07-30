Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for PTHL is 4.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.91% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PTHL was 1.13M shares.

PTHL stock’s latest price update

Pheton Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PTHL)’s stock price has plunge by -94.67%relation to previous closing price of $30.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -92.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2024-09-07 that Two small IPOs and two SPACs debuted this past week – Pheton Holdings, Powell Max, Vine Hill Capital, and Andretti Acquisition II, respectively. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings this past week, including three names that filed to raise $100 million or more. Two biotechs are scheduled to complete IPOs next Thursday, each aiming to raise $200 million.

PTHL’s Market Performance

Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) has seen a -92.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -90.95% decline in the past month and a -44.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 417.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 105.34% for PTHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -92.18% for PTHL’s stock, with a -75.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTHL Trading at -89.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 105.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 417.80%, as shares sank -91.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.16% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for PTHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.72% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pheton Holdings Ltd stands at -1.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -20.35%, with -15.83% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.