Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is above average at 41.69x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PFGC is 153.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFGC on July 30, 2025 was 1.33M shares.

PFGC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has increased by 0.71% when compared to last closing price of $99.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Does Performance Food Group (PFGC) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

PFGC’s Market Performance

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen a 0.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.51% gain in the past month and a 25.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for PFGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for PFGC’s stock, with a 17.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $121 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PFGC, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

PFGC Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.23. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 53.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from KING A BRENT, who sold 6,335 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, KING A BRENT now owns 61,083 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $633,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 9.05%, with 2.47% for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.