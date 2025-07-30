Perfect Corp’s (PERF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, PERF stock has gone down by -18.33%, with a monthly decline of -5.96% and a quarterly surge of 3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Perfect Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.35% for PERF’s stock, with a -0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) Right Now?

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.83x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PERF is 29.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PERF was 224.27K shares.

PERF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) has decreased by -16.33% when compared to last closing price of $2.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERF stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for PERF by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PERF in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PERF, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

PERF Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERF fell by -18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Perfect Corp saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Perfect Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.19%, with 3.37% for asset returns.

Based on Perfect Corp (PERF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 37.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -132.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -21.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perfect Corp (PERF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.