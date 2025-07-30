PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has decreased by -2.65% when compared to last closing price of $18.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Telecommunications giant to relocate its New York headquarters to PENN 2 Telecommunications giant to relocate its New York headquarters to PENN 2

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PENN is 148.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.32% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PENN was 4.10M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stock saw an increase of -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.38% and a quarterly increase of 15.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for PENN’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $24 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PENN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

PENN Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from HANDLER DAVID A, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $14.83 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, HANDLER DAVID A now owns 322,941 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $148,264 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the CEO and President of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchased 34,000 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 1,082,625 shares at $499,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -2.81%, with -0.55% for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $562.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.