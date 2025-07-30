PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBF is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PBF is 82.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBF on July 30, 2025 was 3.32M shares.

PBF stock’s latest price update

The stock of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) has increased by 1.43% when compared to last closing price of $25.1. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that PBF Energy (PBF) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has experienced a 6.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.58% rise in the past month, and a 49.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for PBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for PBF’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 11th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Underperform” to PBF, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

PBF Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.07. In addition, PBF Energy Inc saw -36.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchased 48,500 shares at the price of $17.99 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 30,823,498 shares of PBF Energy Inc, valued at $872,340 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Energy Inc, purchased 15,000 shares at $14.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 30,774,998 shares at $216,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

-0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -18.01%, with -7.77% for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-17.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.